Himachal Pradesh Boosts Infrastructure with Rs 267 Crore Sanction from Union Government

The Union Government has approved Rs 267 crore for Himachal Pradesh's infrastructure projects, including national highways and bridges. The funding, part of a broader Rs 1,400 crore request for 2025-26, will address critical areas like landslide mitigation and road widening. Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh expressed gratitude for the support.

Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Vikramaditya Singh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant boost to infrastructure development in Himachal Pradesh, the Union Government has sanctioned Rs 267 crore for various projects, including national highways and bridges, as announced by the state's Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh.

The funding, which is part of a comprehensive Rs 1,400 crore capital expenditure request for the financial year 2025-26, comes after repeated appeals by the state minister to the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, led by Nitin Gadkari. Singh expressed his gratitude for the initial phase funding and highlighted several key projects earmarked for development.

Among the approved initiatives are the construction of several bridges and major works aimed at landslide mitigation. The minister noted that projects include the widening of roads to two lanes near Bhatti Nala Bridge and critical maintenance across the state's road network. A detailed project report worth Rs 1,452 crore for the Jalori Jot Tunnel is also underway, signifying continued infrastructural progress for the region.

