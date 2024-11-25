Left Menu

HMEL Triumphs with TISS LeapVault CLO Award 2024

HPCL-Mittal Energy Limited (HMEL) has earned the TISS LeapVault CLO Award 2024 for its exemplary leadership development efforts. Their LEAD programme, supported by HMEL's management, has transformed leadership and advanced the company's operations, preparing leaders for future enterprise challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2024 11:14 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 11:14 IST
HMEL Triumphs with TISS LeapVault CLO Award 2024
  • Country:
  • India

HPCL-Mittal Energy Limited (HMEL), a distinguished petrochemical and refining company in India, has claimed the TATA Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) LeapVault Chief Learning Officers Award 2024. This accolade honors HMEL's outstanding leadership development initiatives through programs like LEAD and M-Power, emphasizing coaching and business impact projects.

Under the guidance of Mr. Prabh Das, MD & CEO, and backed by top executives, HMEL launched the Leadership Excellence and Advanced Development (LEAD) program. This initiative aims to equip leaders for future responsibilities by integrating Experience, Exposure, and Education.

The transformative twelve-month program has notably enhanced leadership competencies and fostered a collaborative culture within HMEL. Its success inspired additional initiatives such as M-Power, further enhancing operational efficiency and driving sustained business growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

