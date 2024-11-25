Launch of 'Sanatan Avatar' Marks Tribute to Spiritual Visionary Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

In a significant event held at the Art of Living Foundation in Bangalore, Dr. Dinesh Shahra, a prominent industrialist and author, launched the Hindi edition of his esteemed book, 'Sanatan Avatar'. The launch served as a tribute to Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, whose spiritual teachings and humanitarian efforts have inspired millions worldwide.

'Sanatan Avatar' delves into the remarkable life of Gurudev, chronicling his unwavering dedication to promoting global peace and compassion through the Art of Living Foundation. Dr. Shahra emphasized that the book is not merely a biographical account but a manifesto calling for the embrace of principles like unity and love, which Gurudev has devoted his life to promoting.

During the event, Dr. Shahra expressed profound admiration for Gurudev, describing him as a "guiding light" for humanity. He stressed the importance of extending Gurudev's wisdom to a broader audience with the Hindi edition, aiming to inspire seekers across the nation. The gathering concluded with reflections on Gurudev's enduring spiritual legacy and Dr. Shahra's dedication to the Sanatan ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam—treating the world as one family.

(With inputs from agencies.)