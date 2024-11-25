Left Menu

Judith Green Appointed as Country Manager for Malaysia by World Bank Group to Strengthen Public-Private Sector Engagement

World Bank Group has named Judith Green as the new Country Manager for Malaysia, a role aimed at enhancing leadership and driving faster, more impactful development in the country.

Updated: 25-11-2024 13:01 IST
"Malaysia has made impressive strides in diversifying its economy from agriculture and commodities to value-added manufacturing and services sectors, driving strong economic growth," said Ms. Green.

The World Bank Group has appointed Judith Green as Country Manager for Malaysia, a newly created role designed to unify leadership across the country and improve coordination between the public and private sectors. This strategic move aims to provide a single point of contact for all World Bank Group products and services, thereby enhancing its ability to support Malaysia’s development priorities with greater speed and efficiency.

“Malaysia has made impressive strides in diversifying its economy from agriculture and commodities to value-added manufacturing and services sectors, driving strong economic growth,” said Ms. Green. “With this new leadership model, our engagement with both the public and private sectors will be expanded, allowing us to better support Malaysia’s ongoing development ambitions.”

Ms. Green is based in Kuala Lumpur, where she will lead the World Bank Group’s Inclusive Growth and Sustainable Finance Hub. This Hub plays a vital role in assisting Malaysia’s development through knowledge-sharing, investment, and advisory services, while also leveraging Malaysia's successful development experiences to help low- and middle-income countries achieve similar progress.

A Jamaican national, Ms. Green brings a wealth of international experience to her new role. Prior to her appointment as Country Manager for Malaysia, she served as Country Manager for the Pacific Islands, Papua New Guinea, Australia, and New Zealand at the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group and the largest global development institution focused on the private sector in emerging markets. During her tenure at IFC, she focused on fostering private-sector investments to drive economic growth and job creation in the Pacific region.

Before her IFC roles, Ms. Green was the Country Manager for the Caribbean, overseeing IFC’s operations in the Dominican Republic, Haiti, and the English-speaking Caribbean. She has also held senior positions in Jamaica’s Ministry of Finance and Planning, where she led the successful implementation of a four-year Extended Fund Facility with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) from 2013 to 2016.

Ms. Green’s extensive career also includes significant experience in capital markets and corporate banking. She has held senior management roles at RBC Bank Jamaica and Citigroup in New York and Jamaica. She holds a BSc in Accounting from the University of the West Indies and is a Fellow of both the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) in the United Kingdom and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Jamaica (ICAJ).

The introduction of a joint country representation model is part of a broader initiative to strengthen the World Bank Group’s operations globally. Malaysia is one of 21 countries where the World Bank Group is transitioning to a unified Country Manager or Resident Representative to lead the operations of the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), the International Development Association (IDA), the IFC, and the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA). This consolidation aims to improve coordination and enhance the Group’s ability to address complex development challenges.

