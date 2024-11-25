Left Menu

Tragedy in Lithuania: DHL Cargo Plane Crash Claims Life

A DHL cargo plane crashed near Vilnius, Lithuania, on Monday, killing one person and sending two others to the hospital. The aircraft, arriving from Leipzig, Germany, skidded into a residential area before missing the runway. Authorities are investigating the cause as weather conditions were challenging.

A tragic incident unfolded near Lithuania's capital on Monday morning when a DHL cargo plane crashed into a residential area, causing at least one fatality.

The crash occurred just short of the Vilnius airport as the plane was preparing to land. According to Police Commissioner-General Renatas Požela, the aircraft skidded several hundred meters before colliding with a house, causing minor damage and igniting surrounding infrastructure. Emergency services, including a fire truck, quickly arrived at the scene.

Flight-tracking data revealed that the Boeing 737 had turned north of the airport before crashing 1.5 kilometers from the runway. Witnesses cited weather challenges at the time, including freezing temperatures and strong winds. The aircraft, operated by the Madrid-based Swiftair, was considered old by industry standards.

