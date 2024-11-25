DHL Cargo Plane Crash in Vilnius: Fatal Impact on Residential Area

In a tragic incident, a DHL cargo plane crash-landed into a residential area near Vilnius airport in Lithuania, officials reported. The accident claimed the life of one individual on board and left three others injured.

The aircraft, a Boeing 737-400, had embarked on its journey from Leipzig, Germany, before the fatal crash occurred at approximately 0330 GMT. Despite the crash's impact on a house, all residents miraculously survived, according to officials.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause, with local authorities dismissing initial explosions. Evacuations took place, and emergency services promptly responded to the scene, as the plane slid 100 meters before crashing. Concurrent investigations in Germany are examining related fire incidents at a Leipzig warehouse.

(With inputs from agencies.)