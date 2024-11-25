Left Menu

DHL Cargo Plane Crash in Vilnius: Fatal Impact on Residential Area

A DHL cargo plane operated by SWIFT airline crashed during its landing approach at Vilnius airport, Lithuania, killing one person and injuring three. The Boeing 737-400, which departed from Leipzig, Germany, collided with a house, causing evacuations and extensive investigations into the cause of the crash.

25-11-2024
In a tragic incident, a DHL cargo plane crash-landed into a residential area near Vilnius airport in Lithuania, officials reported. The accident claimed the life of one individual on board and left three others injured.

The aircraft, a Boeing 737-400, had embarked on its journey from Leipzig, Germany, before the fatal crash occurred at approximately 0330 GMT. Despite the crash's impact on a house, all residents miraculously survived, according to officials.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause, with local authorities dismissing initial explosions. Evacuations took place, and emergency services promptly responded to the scene, as the plane slid 100 meters before crashing. Concurrent investigations in Germany are examining related fire incidents at a Leipzig warehouse.

