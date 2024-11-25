Radha Krishan Jaidka: Pioneering Visionary of Calcutta's Transport Revolution

As the 50th anniversary of the death of Radha Krishan Jaidka approaches, his legacy as a transformative figure in Calcutta's transport sector is being celebrated. Born in Nakodar, Punjab, in 1897, Jaidka's remarkable journey from operating a single taxi in the 1920s to leading one of the largest transport fleets in India is a testament to his innovation and commitment to service.

Jaidka's foresight revolutionised Calcutta's public transportation. The introduction of double-decker buses under his leadership maximised space and efficiency on the city's congested streets, setting new standards for public transit safety and service. His proactive involvement during a crippling bus strike in the 1940s highlighted his dedication and resilience, personally ensuring commuters were not left stranded.

Beyond public transport, Jaidka championed entrepreneurship, launching one of the first vehicle financing firms to empower local drivers in Eastern India. His legacy of innovation and social impact is carried on by his grandson, Gopal K. Jaidka, with a focus on electric vehicles, marking continued progress in sustainable transport.

