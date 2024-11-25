MakeMyTrip Unveils Multi-Currency Payment Feature for Global Tourists
MakeMyTrip introduces a multi-currency payment feature to enhance inbound tourism in India. This new feature supports major currencies and aims to facilitate easier transactions for international travelers, connecting them with a wide network of accommodations in over 2,100 Indian cities.
- Country:
- India
Online travel company MakeMyTrip announced on Monday the launch of a multi-currency payment feature designed to boost inbound tourism in India. This strategic move aims to streamline international transactions, easing payment processes for global travelers using the platform.
The introduction of multi-currency options allows international tourists to pay in major global currencies such as the Bahraini Dinar, British Pound Sterling, Euro, and US Dollar. This not only simplifies payment processes but also strengthens MakeMyTrip's extensive accommodation network across over 2,100 cities in India.
''This feature simplifies payments in the currency of their choice for the Indian Diaspora spread across the globe, as well as our international customers, while also laying the foundation for greater adoption of the MakeMyTrip platform among inbound international travellers,'' stated Rajesh Magow, co-founder and Group CEO of MakeMyTrip.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Brampton Protests: Arrests, Tensions, and International Reactions at Hindu Temple
Strengthened Ties: China and Indonesia Unite on Energy and Tourism
Kerala's Tourism Takes Flight with Seaplane Service Launch
Airgun Assault Linked to International Friendship Fallout
Mitchell Santner Reaches 3,000 International Runs Milestone