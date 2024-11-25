Left Menu

MakeMyTrip Unveils Multi-Currency Payment Feature for Global Tourists

MakeMyTrip introduces a multi-currency payment feature to enhance inbound tourism in India. This new feature supports major currencies and aims to facilitate easier transactions for international travelers, connecting them with a wide network of accommodations in over 2,100 Indian cities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-11-2024 15:42 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 15:42 IST
MakeMyTrip Unveils Multi-Currency Payment Feature for Global Tourists
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Online travel company MakeMyTrip announced on Monday the launch of a multi-currency payment feature designed to boost inbound tourism in India. This strategic move aims to streamline international transactions, easing payment processes for global travelers using the platform.

The introduction of multi-currency options allows international tourists to pay in major global currencies such as the Bahraini Dinar, British Pound Sterling, Euro, and US Dollar. This not only simplifies payment processes but also strengthens MakeMyTrip's extensive accommodation network across over 2,100 cities in India.

''This feature simplifies payments in the currency of their choice for the Indian Diaspora spread across the globe, as well as our international customers, while also laying the foundation for greater adoption of the MakeMyTrip platform among inbound international travellers,'' stated Rajesh Magow, co-founder and Group CEO of MakeMyTrip.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024