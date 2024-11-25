MakeMyTrip Unveils Multi-Currency Payment Feature for Global Tourists

Online travel company MakeMyTrip announced on Monday the launch of a multi-currency payment feature designed to boost inbound tourism in India. This strategic move aims to streamline international transactions, easing payment processes for global travelers using the platform.

The introduction of multi-currency options allows international tourists to pay in major global currencies such as the Bahraini Dinar, British Pound Sterling, Euro, and US Dollar. This not only simplifies payment processes but also strengthens MakeMyTrip's extensive accommodation network across over 2,100 cities in India.

''This feature simplifies payments in the currency of their choice for the Indian Diaspora spread across the globe, as well as our international customers, while also laying the foundation for greater adoption of the MakeMyTrip platform among inbound international travellers,'' stated Rajesh Magow, co-founder and Group CEO of MakeMyTrip.

(With inputs from agencies.)