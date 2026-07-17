Starship Rocket's 11th-Hour Abort: A Blip on SpaceX's Ambitious Horizon

SpaceX's Starship rocket experienced a last-second abort before its 13th flight test from Texas. The mission was postponed for at least 24 hours as the company investigates the cause of the automated scrub. The rocket's engines briefly ignited before cutting off, delaying the planned launch.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 04:45 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 04:45 IST
Starship Rocket's 11th-Hour Abort: A Blip on SpaceX's Ambitious Horizon
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In a dramatic turn of events, SpaceX's Starship rocket was forced to abort its launch just seconds before liftoff. The 13th flight test, scheduled from Texas, was delayed by at least 24 hours.

The sudden hold was triggered during the ignition of the Raptor engines, according to spokesperson Dan Huot, who addressed the halt during SpaceX's live stream. 'We did trigger a hold on the booster that aborted our liftoff,' Huot remarked.

The incident unfolded at SpaceX's Starbase in south Texas, with engines igniting before abruptly ceasing, prompting a detailed investigation into the cause before determining the next steps.

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