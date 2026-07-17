Wall Street's AI Boom: Foreign Investors' Unyielding Appetite for U.S. Stocks

Foreign investors are demonstrating a sustained interest in U.S. stocks, particularly in technology, even as concerns linger over Wall Street's AI-driven ascent. The latest Treasury International Capital figures reveal a historic demand for U.S. equities in May, with foreign investors buying $120.8 billion in American stocks.

While tech giants investing heavily in AI infrastructure face pressure, semiconductor companies are reaping rewards, evidenced by contrasting stock index performances. Global investors' appetite for U.S. equities remains robust, outpacing their interest in other AI-heavy markets like South Korea and Taiwan, which are experiencing significant sell-offs.

As South Korean and Taiwanese markets see massive outflows, reflecting volatility and uncertainty, Wall Street remains a preferred destination for investors eager not to miss out on the AI revolution. The ongoing trend underscores the allure of U.S. markets amidst global financial shifts.