New Era of Trade: New Zealand and Switzerland Kick Off Talks
New Zealand and Switzerland are set to initiate discussions in September to establish a comprehensive agreement addressing trade, economic security, investments, and e-commerce. This decision was announced following a meeting in Auckland between New Zealand's Trade Minister Todd McClay and Switzerland's State Secretary for Economic Affairs Helene Budliger Artieda.
- Country:
- New Zealand
In a significant development, New Zealand and Switzerland have announced plans to commence talks in September aimed at forging a multifaceted agreement. This initiative intends to cover critical areas such as trade, economic security, investments, and e-commerce.
The announcement was made by New Zealand's Trade Minister Todd McClay, who revealed the details on Friday.
The decision came after a meeting in Auckland between McClay and Helene Budliger Artieda, the Swiss State Secretary for Economic Affairs, highlighting both nations' commitment to strengthening bilateral relations.