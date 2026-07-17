New Era of Trade: New Zealand and Switzerland Kick Off Talks

In a significant development, New Zealand and Switzerland have announced plans to commence talks in September aimed at forging a multifaceted agreement. This initiative intends to cover critical areas such as trade, economic security, investments, and e-commerce.

The announcement was made by New Zealand's Trade Minister Todd McClay, who revealed the details on Friday.

The decision came after a meeting in Auckland between McClay and Helene Budliger Artieda, the Swiss State Secretary for Economic Affairs, highlighting both nations' commitment to strengthening bilateral relations.