India's Export Dilemma: Balancing Trade Amidst Global Challenges

India's efforts to bolster export recovery encounter hurdles, as the Ministry of Finance reports diminishing demand in developed markets. From April to October 2024, merchandise exports showed modest growth, influenced by weakened external demand and declining international commodity prices.

Contrastingly, merchandise imports flourished, propelled by robust domestic demand, leading to a widening trade deficit. This deficit expanded by 5.36 per cent, rising from USD 60.02 billion to USD 63.24 billion in the current fiscal year.

Amidst these challenges, the government remains optimistic about its export ambitions. Total exports reached approximately USD 468.27 billion, marking a 7.28 per cent year-on-year increase. Concurrently, domestic retail inflation marked an uptick, primarily due to escalating food prices in select vegetables, although a strong kharif harvest might ease this inflationary pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)