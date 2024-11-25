Left Menu

India's Export Dilemma: Balancing Trade Amidst Global Challenges

India faces challenges in export recovery due to reduced global demand and falling commodity prices. While imports increased due to strong domestic demand, the trade deficit widened. The government aims for $800 billion in exports, as inflation and geopolitical issues impact the economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 16:21 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 16:21 IST
India's Export Dilemma: Balancing Trade Amidst Global Challenges
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's efforts to bolster export recovery encounter hurdles, as the Ministry of Finance reports diminishing demand in developed markets. From April to October 2024, merchandise exports showed modest growth, influenced by weakened external demand and declining international commodity prices.

Contrastingly, merchandise imports flourished, propelled by robust domestic demand, leading to a widening trade deficit. This deficit expanded by 5.36 per cent, rising from USD 60.02 billion to USD 63.24 billion in the current fiscal year.

Amidst these challenges, the government remains optimistic about its export ambitions. Total exports reached approximately USD 468.27 billion, marking a 7.28 per cent year-on-year increase. Concurrently, domestic retail inflation marked an uptick, primarily due to escalating food prices in select vegetables, although a strong kharif harvest might ease this inflationary pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024