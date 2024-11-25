Maruti Suzuki Aims to Rev Up Global Markets with Ambitious Export Plans

Maruti Suzuki India announced its plans to expand its global export markets, targeting a shipment of 7.5 lakh units by the fiscal year 2030-31. This strategic move follows the automaker's successful export of 30 lakh vehicles to various international markets.

Past recent milestones include the shipment of the 3 millionth vehicle from Gujarat's Pipavav port, featuring popular models like Celerio, Fronx, and Jimny. According to MD & CEO Hisashi Takeuchi, the company is closely aligned with the Indian government's 'Make in India' initiative, focusing on deeper localization and increased exports.

Maruti Suzuki's export ambitions are bolstered by the government's favorable policies and trade agreements which have facilitated growth. The company reported a 17% growth in exports, with 1.81 lakh units shipped from April to October in the current fiscal year. Currently, Maruti Suzuki exports 17 models to about 100 countries worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)