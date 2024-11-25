Dhanuka Agritech Expands Global Reach with Key Acquisition

Listed crop protection solutions company Dhanuka Agritech has announced a significant development in its global expansion strategy. The company has entered a deal to acquire international rights to the active ingredients Iprovalicarb and Triadimenol, originally developed by Bayer AG, a leader in agricultural innovations.

Under this agreement, Dhanuka aims to penetrate markets in over 20 countries spanning Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, including India. The acquisition includes the rights to manufacture and sell these products and the associated brand Melody, complete with sub-brands like Melody Duo and Melodika.

Dhanuka has prepared a transition plan to ensure uninterrupted service to growers and customers. Part of the plan includes relocating the manufacturing of at least one product to India, utilizing their Dahej, Gujarat facility. This move is expected to enhance Dhanuka's market position globally and boost its financial performance.

