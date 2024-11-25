Security Leadership Summit 2024 Paves the Path to a Safer India

The 19th Security Leadership Summit 2024, hosted by the Central Association of Private Security Industry (CAPSI) and the Association of Private Detectives and Investigators (APDI), concluded at PHD House, New Delhi. The event gathered industry leaders, policymakers, and experts to discuss the future of security technology under the theme 'Surakshit Bharat - Viksit Bharat 2047.'

Attendees delved into the role of artificial intelligence in security services, women's safety, private investigations, and collaborations between private security and police. The summit also spotlighted drone technology, with a particular focus on its potential to redefine frontline security operations. The summit featured distinguished figures such as Gen (Dr) V K Singh and Lt. Gen M U Nair, offering insights into integrating AI and drones with national security.

CAPSI announced the ambitious training of one lakh drone warriors under DGCA guidelines, viewing this as pivotal to transforming India's security landscape. Gen V K Singh praised the initiative as visionary, underscoring cybersecurity's growing importance and advocating for responsible technology use. Eight-hour work limits, fair wages for security personnel, and enhancing public-private security collaborations were also key topics, as stakeholders worked towards a secure and developed Bharat by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)