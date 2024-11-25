Left Menu

Beverage Week Delhi 2024 Unveils Eco-Friendly Innovations with Husk Glasses

Beverage Week Delhi 2024 impressed attendees with vibrant drinks and a commitment to sustainability, highlighted by the debut of 100% plastic-free husk glasses by One Bamboo Pvt. Ltd., setting a benchmark for eco-friendly event practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2024 17:53 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 17:53 IST
Beverage Week Delhi 2024 Unveils Eco-Friendly Innovations with Husk Glasses
Sustainable smiles with 100% plastic free glasses by One Bamboo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi witnessed a milestone in sustainable innovations at the Beverage Week Delhi 2024. The highlight of the event was undoubtedly the debut of 100% plastic-free husk glasses, introduced by One Bamboo Pvt. Ltd., marking a pioneering move in India's eco-conscious landscape.

Rishabh Singh, co-founder of One Bamboo, detailed the journey of these compostable glasses, revealing initial hesitations about market reception. With endorsement from platforms like Zomato, the adoption challenge was mitigated, allowing for significant reduction in plastic waste at events and concerts. Singh also announced the upcoming launch of food delivery containers made from similar materials, reinforcing Zomato's carbon- and plastic-neutral delivery goals.

The enthusiastic support from Team Innovation further strengthens the path for One Bamboo's products. As environmental concerns gain precedence, these husk glasses are contributing to a greener event culture in India, offering a tangible solution to combat plastic waste at mass gatherings. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: Provided by NewsVoir, ANI is not liable for its content.)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024