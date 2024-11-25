Beverage Week Delhi 2024 Unveils Eco-Friendly Innovations with Husk Glasses

New Delhi witnessed a milestone in sustainable innovations at the Beverage Week Delhi 2024. The highlight of the event was undoubtedly the debut of 100% plastic-free husk glasses, introduced by One Bamboo Pvt. Ltd., marking a pioneering move in India's eco-conscious landscape.

Rishabh Singh, co-founder of One Bamboo, detailed the journey of these compostable glasses, revealing initial hesitations about market reception. With endorsement from platforms like Zomato, the adoption challenge was mitigated, allowing for significant reduction in plastic waste at events and concerts. Singh also announced the upcoming launch of food delivery containers made from similar materials, reinforcing Zomato's carbon- and plastic-neutral delivery goals.

The enthusiastic support from Team Innovation further strengthens the path for One Bamboo's products. As environmental concerns gain precedence, these husk glasses are contributing to a greener event culture in India, offering a tangible solution to combat plastic waste at mass gatherings. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: Provided by NewsVoir, ANI is not liable for its content.)

(With inputs from agencies.)