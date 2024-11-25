Left Menu

Chennai Debuts with CURV: Revolutionizing Shopping Experiences with Anamorphic Screens

Khushi Advertising partners with Nexus Vijaya Mall to unveil CURV, Chennai’s first concave anamorphic screen, enhancing the digital landscape with immersive, high-resolution visual displays, offering brands unique storytelling platforms to engage consumers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 25-11-2024 18:06 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 18:06 IST
CURV - Chennai's First Curved Immersive Digital Display launched at Nexus Vijaya Mall by Khushi Advertising. Image Credit: ANI
Chennai, India, November 25 - In a pioneering move, Khushi Advertising has teamed up with Nexus Vijaya Mall to launch the city's inaugural concave anamorphic screen, known as 'CURV'. This revolutionary digital installation was unveiled on November 19 at Nexus Vijaya Mall, enhancing the retail sector's visual dynamics.

This 41x19 ft curved 4K LED display uses advanced visual technology to amplify digital and 3D content, creating a striking illusion of depth visible from various angles. The innovation allows brands to engage shoppers with captivating storytelling, significantly boosting engagement and brand recall amid the vibrant shopping environment.

Nishank Joshi, Chief Marketing Officer of Nexus Select Trust, emphasized the screen's potential, stating, "The CURV represents a significant advancement, offering an immersive high-resolution platform that captivates shoppers' attention." Similarly, Vishnu Telang, CEO of Khushi Advertising, highlighted the impact, noting how this addition, alongside their groundbreaking Prismox, reinforces their commitment to exceptional digital experiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

