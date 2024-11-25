West Bengal Faces Rs 80 Crore Loss Due to Road Tax Evasion

In a concerning development, the West Bengal government has faced a financial hit of Rs 80 crore owing to unpaid road taxes by around 30% of private car owners, according to the state Transport Minister Snehasis Chakraborty.

Road tax is mandatory for car owners in West Bengal, payable during purchase for a five-year term, with subsequent phases also spanning five years. Alternatively, a one-time payment for 15 years is an option. Despite this, a significant number of owners, among them luxury vehicle proprietors, default post the initial period.

Minister Chakraborty emphasized that non-payment might often stem from oversight, as many car owners miss out on reminders sent to their phones. The transport department is exploring strategies to effectively, yet courteously, notify defaulters and is also urging car dealers to advocate for long-term tax payments to prevent future defaults.

(With inputs from agencies.)