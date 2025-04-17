Clash of Titans: Egyptian Clubs Battle South African Rivals in Champions League Semis
Two Egyptian clubs face South African teams in the African Champions League semi-finals. Al Ahly and Pyramids compete against Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates, respectively. Al Ahly, with a rich history, is not favored this time. Pyramids, bolstered by Saudi investments, are emerging as a formidable force.
Two Egyptian clubs are set to clash with South African teams this weekend in the African Champions League semi-finals, marking a unique bilateral contest for the coveted title.
Holders Al Ahly will try to overcome past missteps as they face Mamelodi Sundowns in Pretoria, while Pyramids take on Orlando Pirates in Soweto, aiming to establish themselves as emerging challengers in African football.
With intense semi-final matchups on the horizon, teams vie to secure their place in the finals, drawing attention to key figures like Al Ahly's Swiss coach Marcel Koller and the ambitious Saudi-backed Pyramids.
