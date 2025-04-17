Clash of Titans: Egyptian Clubs Battle South African Rivals in Champions League Semis

Two Egyptian clubs are set to clash with South African teams this weekend in the African Champions League semi-finals, marking a unique bilateral contest for the coveted title.

Holders Al Ahly will try to overcome past missteps as they face Mamelodi Sundowns in Pretoria, while Pyramids take on Orlando Pirates in Soweto, aiming to establish themselves as emerging challengers in African football.

With intense semi-final matchups on the horizon, teams vie to secure their place in the finals, drawing attention to key figures like Al Ahly's Swiss coach Marcel Koller and the ambitious Saudi-backed Pyramids.

