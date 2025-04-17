Left Menu

Fake Cardiologist Narendra Yadav Claims Conspiracy Amidst Allegations

Narendra Yadav, accused of posing as a cardiologist and causing patient deaths in Madhya Pradesh, claims his degrees are genuine and alleges a conspiracy. Arrested after complaints led to investigation, he awaits court proceedings. His false credentials, including a fake post-graduate degree, are under scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Damoh | Updated: 17-04-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 19:42 IST
Fake Cardiologist Narendra Yadav Claims Conspiracy Amidst Allegations
cardiologist
  • Country:
  • India

Narendra Yadav, who allegedly posed as a cardiologist, is facing serious allegations after being linked to the deaths of seven patients in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district. Yadav insists he is the victim of a conspiracy, asserting that his qualifications are authentic and will be proven upon the investigation's conclusion.

Sources have indicated that aside from his MBBS degree, Yadav fabricated his postgraduate qualifications and other documents to falsely present himself as a trained cardiologist. Currently in police custody, Yadav was detained on April 7 in Uttar Pradesh and is due to appear in court for further legal proceedings.

The National Human Rights Commission initiated an inquiry following a complaint, which led to an FIR against Yadav for several charges, including forgery and criminally negligent conduct. While his lawyer plans to appeal for bail at the Madhya Pradesh High Court, revelations about his falsified professional background continue to emerge, such as a deceptive resume portraying him as a seasoned cardiologist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025