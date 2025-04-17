Fake Cardiologist Narendra Yadav Claims Conspiracy Amidst Allegations

Narendra Yadav, who allegedly posed as a cardiologist, is facing serious allegations after being linked to the deaths of seven patients in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district. Yadav insists he is the victim of a conspiracy, asserting that his qualifications are authentic and will be proven upon the investigation's conclusion.

Sources have indicated that aside from his MBBS degree, Yadav fabricated his postgraduate qualifications and other documents to falsely present himself as a trained cardiologist. Currently in police custody, Yadav was detained on April 7 in Uttar Pradesh and is due to appear in court for further legal proceedings.

The National Human Rights Commission initiated an inquiry following a complaint, which led to an FIR against Yadav for several charges, including forgery and criminally negligent conduct. While his lawyer plans to appeal for bail at the Madhya Pradesh High Court, revelations about his falsified professional background continue to emerge, such as a deceptive resume portraying him as a seasoned cardiologist.

