Left Menu

Hindustan Unilever's Ice Cream Business Set for a Spin-Off

Hindustan Unilever Ltd plans to demerge its ice cream business into a separate listed entity, including brands like Kwality Wall's and Magnum. Shareholders will receive proportionate shares in this new venture, pending necessary approvals. This move aims to maximize shareholder value based on independent committee recommendations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2024 18:39 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 18:39 IST
Hindustan Unilever's Ice Cream Business Set for a Spin-Off
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), a major player in the FMCG sector, has announced its decision to demerge its ice cream business. This division includes popular brands such as Kwality Wall's, Cornetto, and Magnum, which will now form an independent, publicly listed entity.

The existing shareholders of HUL will be compensated with shares in the new entity, proportional to their current holdings, as per the company's official statement. This development requires several approvals and adherence to relevant legal procedures.

Initiated earlier in October, the valuation process of the ice cream business, which makes up approximately 3% of HUL's total revenue, aims to ensure fairness. The independent committee's recommendations have guided this strategic separation, with the board to decide the restructuring mode by year's end.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024