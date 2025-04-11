Decadence Unleashed: Magnum's Star-Studded Night at Lakmē Fashion Week

In an extravagant showcase of fashion and indulgence, Magnum took center stage at Lakmē Fashion Week with its highly-anticipated party, celebrated by the exclusive elite. The event featured an impressive blend of luxury and pleasure, alongside the grand reveal of the brand's latest flavor, Magnum Pistachio Ice Cream.

Unveiling the newest decadent offering, renowned actress Sonam Kapoor expressed her enthusiasm for Magnum, noting the sophistication and allure of their latest flavor addition among its lineup that includes Golden Shimmer and Chocolate Crispies. Kapoor described indulgence as a mix of delicious culinary experiences and her admiration for Magnum's gourmet treats.

With a noteworthy constellation of guests including fashion designer Manish Malhotra and actor Hansika Motwani, the party brought together influential figures from fashion, film, and entertainment. The evening's energetic atmosphere featured electrifying DJ performances and bespoke experiences like the Magnum Dipping Bar, exemplifying the brand's dedication to style and luxury.

(With inputs from agencies.)