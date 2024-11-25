Mysterious DHL Cargo Plane Crash Sparks Hybrid Attack Fears

A DHL cargo plane crash at Vilnius airport in Lithuania claimed the life of one passenger and injured three others, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock suggested the possibility of an accident or hybrid attack in the current volatile climate. The incident is under investigation amid recent concerns over European infrastructure vulnerabilities.

Lithuanian officials, alongside their German counterparts, are examining any potential links between the crash and prior incendiary incidents at a DHL facility in Germany. European countries are increasingly alarmed by unexplained infrastructural disruptions, including the recent severing of fiber-optic cables in the Baltic Sea.

Swiftair, operating the Boeing 737-400 for DHL, reported no signs of unusual events from pilots before the crash. Lithuanian aviation authorities are focusing on the aircraft's black boxes to uncover what truly transpired. Meanwhile, DHL has initiated its probe to determine if the crash connected to earlier incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)