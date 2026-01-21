Germany Rejects Trump's 'Board of Peace' Initiative

The German government has expressed opposition to joining U.S. President Donald Trump's 'Board of Peace' initiative, as reported by Spiegel magazine. The primary concern is that the initiative may undermine the United Nations, according to a foreign ministry document obtained by the publication.

Details in the document, which was an internal memo prepared for an EU ambassadors' meeting, outline Germany's reservations regarding the predetermined powers that President Trump would attain under the initiative.

Despite these concerns, a German government spokesman indicated on Monday that Berlin is still open to considering what contributions it might be able to make to the 'Board of Peace.'