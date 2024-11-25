FTSE 100 Climbs Amid Global Rally, Kingfisher Faces Profit Warnings
The FTSE 100 reached a one-month high driven by the nomination of Scott Bessent as U.S. Treasury Secretary. Despite Kingfisher's profit warning leading to a share slump, miners and TV broadcaster ITV saw gains, amid fluctuating economic indicators and concerns over rising inflation affecting consumer spending.
The FTSE 100 hit a one-month high on Monday, supported by a worldwide stock rally after Scott Bessent's appointment as U.S. Treasury Secretary.
Amid this, Kingfisher saw a 13.2% decline following their profit warning due to tax hikes in the UK and France inflicting a £45 million setback.
The FTSE 100's rise came despite fluctuations, including a fall in energy stocks as crude prices decreased and ITV shares surged on takeover speculation, amid looming inflation worries in the UK.
