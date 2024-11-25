FTSE 100 Climbs Amid Global Rally, Kingfisher Faces Profit Warnings

The FTSE 100 hit a one-month high on Monday, supported by a worldwide stock rally after Scott Bessent's appointment as U.S. Treasury Secretary.

Amid this, Kingfisher saw a 13.2% decline following their profit warning due to tax hikes in the UK and France inflicting a £45 million setback.

The FTSE 100's rise came despite fluctuations, including a fall in energy stocks as crude prices decreased and ITV shares surged on takeover speculation, amid looming inflation worries in the UK.

(With inputs from agencies.)