FTSE 100 Climbs Amid Global Rally, Kingfisher Faces Profit Warnings

The FTSE 100 reached a one-month high driven by the nomination of Scott Bessent as U.S. Treasury Secretary. Despite Kingfisher's profit warning leading to a share slump, miners and TV broadcaster ITV saw gains, amid fluctuating economic indicators and concerns over rising inflation affecting consumer spending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 22:42 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 22:42 IST
The FTSE 100 hit a one-month high on Monday, supported by a worldwide stock rally after Scott Bessent's appointment as U.S. Treasury Secretary.

Amid this, Kingfisher saw a 13.2% decline following their profit warning due to tax hikes in the UK and France inflicting a £45 million setback.

The FTSE 100's rise came despite fluctuations, including a fall in energy stocks as crude prices decreased and ITV shares surged on takeover speculation, amid looming inflation worries in the UK.

