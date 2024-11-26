Tragedy in the Red Sea: Yacht Sinks Leaving 16 Missing
A tourist yacht named Sea Story sank in the Red Sea amid rough conditions, leaving 16 missing and sparking an international rescue mission. The vessel carried 44 people from multiple countries; 28 were rescued. The incident occurred after authorities warned of turbulent waters. Consular aids are ongoing.
In a tragic maritime incident, a yacht sank in the Red Sea, with 16 people currently missing. Egyptian officials report that the vessel encountered rough waters, prompting an urgent search operation.
The yacht, Sea Story, began its ill-fated journey from Marsa Alam, hosting 44 individuals from various countries. Governor Amr Hanafy confirmed 28 individuals have been rescued and are receiving medical attention.
A preliminary investigation suggests a large wave capsized the yacht, triggering immediate chaos. International efforts are underway, with foreign offices offering consular support, while the search for the missing continues.
