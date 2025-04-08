Italian Authorities Dismantle Egyptian-Led Migrant Smuggling Network

Italian authorities announced the successful dismantling of a migrant smuggling network led by Egyptians, which was responsible for dangerous illegal crossings from Turkey to Italy.

Fifteen individuals were arrested across several countries for facilitating the illegal entry of at least 3,000 migrants since 2021, collecting $10,000 from each one.

The intricate operation, spearheaded by an Egyptian based in Istanbul, relied heavily on professional Egyptian skippers and involved tight cooperation among international police agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)