Left Menu

Chevron Sets Sights on East Mediterranean Gas: Pipeline to Connect Cyprus and Egypt

Chevron, in partnership with Shell and NewMed Energy, is preparing to survey the east Mediterranean seabed for a pipeline linking Cyprus' Aphrodite natural gas field to Egypt's processing facilities. This project emphasizes Cyprus' strategic importance in energy supply for its neighboring countries and the EU.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nicosia | Updated: 08-04-2025 09:53 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 09:53 IST
Chevron Sets Sights on East Mediterranean Gas: Pipeline to Connect Cyprus and Egypt
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Cyprus

Chevron is gearing up to survey the east Mediterranean seabed this summer, as per plans to establish a pipeline connecting a substantial natural gas deposit in Cypriot waters to Egyptian processing installations, Cypriot officials announced on Monday.

In a meeting with Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides at Chevron's Houston headquarters, CEO Mike Wirth confirmed the survey would adhere to a scheduled timetable. However, further specifics remain undisclosed, according to Cypriot government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis.

The pipeline project, linking Cyprus' Aphrodite field—holding an estimated 4.5 trillion cubic feet of natural gas—to facilities on Egypt's coast, highlights Cyprus' critical role in fulfilling energy supply needs in the region and for the European Union, as emphasized by President Christodoulides.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025