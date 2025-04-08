Chevron Sets Sights on East Mediterranean Gas: Pipeline to Connect Cyprus and Egypt

Chevron is gearing up to survey the east Mediterranean seabed this summer, as per plans to establish a pipeline connecting a substantial natural gas deposit in Cypriot waters to Egyptian processing installations, Cypriot officials announced on Monday.

In a meeting with Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides at Chevron's Houston headquarters, CEO Mike Wirth confirmed the survey would adhere to a scheduled timetable. However, further specifics remain undisclosed, according to Cypriot government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis.

The pipeline project, linking Cyprus' Aphrodite field—holding an estimated 4.5 trillion cubic feet of natural gas—to facilities on Egypt's coast, highlights Cyprus' critical role in fulfilling energy supply needs in the region and for the European Union, as emphasized by President Christodoulides.

(With inputs from agencies.)