Surge in New Investors Despite Market Volatility: NSE Reports
Amidst market fluctuations, over 13 lakh new investors joined India's stock market, reaching a total of 10.5 crore by October 2024. Led by North India, the investor base saw substantial year-on-year growth, with notable contributions from non-top 10 states like Bihar and Assam.
In a striking development, India's stock market witnessed an influx of over 13 lakh new investors between October 2023 and October 2024, as reported by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Despite high selling pressure and market volatility, the overall investor base surged past 10.5 crore.
The NSE report highlights North India as the frontrunner with 3.8 crore registered investors, followed by West India at 3.2 crore. Meanwhile, Maharashtra leads as the state with the highest share of investors, totaling 1.8 crore. North and East India posted remarkable YoY growth rates of 34.5% and 32.7%, respectively.
Interestingly, states outside the top 10 like Bihar and Assam significantly bolstered their investor contributions, increasing their share from 23% in FY20 to 27% in 2024. This data underscores the expanding footprint of retail investors across varied regions, showcasing their resilience and optimism in the turbulent market landscape.
