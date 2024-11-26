Surge in New Investors Despite Market Volatility: NSE Reports

In a striking development, India's stock market witnessed an influx of over 13 lakh new investors between October 2023 and October 2024, as reported by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Despite high selling pressure and market volatility, the overall investor base surged past 10.5 crore.

The NSE report highlights North India as the frontrunner with 3.8 crore registered investors, followed by West India at 3.2 crore. Meanwhile, Maharashtra leads as the state with the highest share of investors, totaling 1.8 crore. North and East India posted remarkable YoY growth rates of 34.5% and 32.7%, respectively.

Interestingly, states outside the top 10 like Bihar and Assam significantly bolstered their investor contributions, increasing their share from 23% in FY20 to 27% in 2024. This data underscores the expanding footprint of retail investors across varied regions, showcasing their resilience and optimism in the turbulent market landscape.

