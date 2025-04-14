Karnataka's Crime Dilemma: Balancing Growth with Safety

Karnataka's Home Minister G Parameshwara is set to convene a pivotal meeting with the Labour Minister to tackle the rising crimes involving migrant laborers. This announcement follows a horrific kidnapping and murder case in Hubballi, allegedly by a migrant from Bihar, highlighting the need for strategic action.

Parameshwara emphasized that the influx of workforce to Bengaluru and across Karnataka is unstoppable due to the region's rapid development. Nonetheless, he stressed the importance of addressing the criminal activities associated with some migrant workers and outlined plans for a collaborative departmental meeting to formulate effective interventions.

In addition, Parameshwara touched on a recent incident involving the molestation of a woman in Suddaguntepalya. The suspect has been apprehended in Kerala after a weeklong hunt and is being brought back to Bengaluru for further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)