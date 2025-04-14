Left Menu

Karnataka's Crime Dilemma: Balancing Growth with Safety

Karnataka's Home Minister plans a joint meeting with the Labour Minister to address crimes involving migrant labor. The move follows a tragic incident where a migrant worker from Bihar allegedly kidnapped and murdered a child in Hubballi. Measures are sought to curb crime without hindering workforce movement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-04-2025 12:23 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 12:23 IST
Karnataka's Crime Dilemma: Balancing Growth with Safety
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka's Home Minister G Parameshwara is set to convene a pivotal meeting with the Labour Minister to tackle the rising crimes involving migrant laborers. This announcement follows a horrific kidnapping and murder case in Hubballi, allegedly by a migrant from Bihar, highlighting the need for strategic action.

Parameshwara emphasized that the influx of workforce to Bengaluru and across Karnataka is unstoppable due to the region's rapid development. Nonetheless, he stressed the importance of addressing the criminal activities associated with some migrant workers and outlined plans for a collaborative departmental meeting to formulate effective interventions.

In addition, Parameshwara touched on a recent incident involving the molestation of a woman in Suddaguntepalya. The suspect has been apprehended in Kerala after a weeklong hunt and is being brought back to Bengaluru for further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025