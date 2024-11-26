Adani Green Energy Disputes Reports on TotalEnergies' Investment Impact

Adani Green Energy has refuted recent media reports implying that its operations could be affected by a statement from TotalEnergies regarding its investments in the Adani Group. The company made it clear in a regulatory filing that there are no new financial commitments being discussed with TotalEnergies.

These clarifications followed reports citing a press announcement titled 'TotalEnergies' Statement on its Investments related to Adani Group in India', which was published on TotalEnergies' website on November 25, 2024. Speculations arose about potential impacts on Adani Green Energy due to TotalEnergies halting fresh financial contributions to Indian projects.

Adani Green Energy stated, "We wish to clarify that there is no new financial commitment under discussion with TotalEnergies. Hence, the press release will not have any material impact on the Company's operations or its growth plan." The company reaffirmed that these reports will not influence its current operations or future plans.

The assurance is meant to alleviate any uncertainty among investors and stakeholders, stressing that the company's business strategy remains unaffected by these developments and its growth trajectory is secured.

(With inputs from agencies.)