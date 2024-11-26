Swish: Revolutionizing Food Delivery with 10-Minute Service
Bengaluru-based Swish is a breakthrough in food delivery, offering hot and fresh meals in just 10 minutes. Founded by Aniket Shah, Ujjwal Sukheja, and Saran S, Swish utilizes cloud kitchens and a hyperlocal, full-stack model for efficiency. Recent seed funding will help drive its expansion across India.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2024 14:36 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 14:36 IST
- Country:
- India
Bengaluru-based startup Swish is reshaping the food delivery sector by offering a lightning-fast ten-minute service.
Founded by Aniket Shah, Ujjwal Sukheja, and Saran S, Swish controls the entire food delivery process through 'delight centres,' strategically set up cloud kitchens within a compact radius.
The service aims to capture a broad customer base, including office-goers and students, and has recently secured $2 million in funding to support its expansion across India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Runaya's Ambitious Blueprint: Metal Recycling Startup Eyes Major Growth
AI Pitchfield: Revolutionizing Startup Innovation in India and Southeast Asia
SEBI Proposes Angel Fund Investment Reforms to Boost Startup Sector
The Unicorn Hype: Rishad Premji's Perspective on Startup Valuations
IDFC FIRST Bank Launches Innovative Startup Lounge in Bangalore