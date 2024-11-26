Swish: Revolutionizing Food Delivery with 10-Minute Service

Bengaluru-based startup Swish is reshaping the food delivery sector by offering a lightning-fast ten-minute service.

Founded by Aniket Shah, Ujjwal Sukheja, and Saran S, Swish controls the entire food delivery process through 'delight centres,' strategically set up cloud kitchens within a compact radius.

The service aims to capture a broad customer base, including office-goers and students, and has recently secured $2 million in funding to support its expansion across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)