Markets Reel as Trump’s Tariff Talk Rattles Global Shares

Global stock markets retreated on Tuesday following President-elect Donald Trump's declaration of sweeping new tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China. His comments have spurred renewed concerns among investors.

European markets saw declines, with France's CAC 40 dropping 0.9% and Germany's DAX slipping 0.6%. Britain's FTSE 100 shed 0.5% as the effect rippled across continental GDP giants. Asian markets also registered slides, notably Japan's Nikkei 225, which fell 0.9%.

U.S. shares had previously rallied, bolstered by potential economic gains from lowered interest rates before Trump's announcements unsettled markets. Analysts dubbed the easing Treasury yields a "Bessent bounce," referencing Trump's choice of Scott Bessent as Treasury Secretary. His fiscal policies inclined towards deficit reduction could ease Wall Street's deficit-related worries.

