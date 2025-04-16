Federal Reserve Independence Threatened by Labor Board Firings?

The independence of the U.S. Federal Reserve is under scrutiny following the dismissal of two Democrats from federal labor boards by President Donald Trump. Lawyers for the ousted individuals have appealed to the Supreme Court to overturn the dismissals, emphasizing potential threats to the Fed's autonomy if such actions are permitted.

According to the legal representatives for Cathy Harris and Gwynne Wilcox, the Trump administration's decision to terminate them before the conclusion of their terms could set a precedent, enabling the removal of independent directors across various agencies, including the Fed. The Supreme Court is temporarily allowing Trump to proceed with the removals as it considers blocking previous court orders to reinstate them.

The situation is being closely monitored by economists due to Trump's contentious interactions with Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Appointed by Trump, Powell quickly became a target of the former president's critique. The Federal Reserve's independence is deemed vital for maintaining economic stability, but Trump's recent actions have ignited concerns about future political influence over the institution.

