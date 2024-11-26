Sophie Primas Boosts French-Indian Business Ties in India Visit

Sophie Primas, the French Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade and French Nationals Abroad, is set to embark on a significant three-day visit to India. The trip aims to bolster business relations and streamline investment flows between the two nations.

Primas's itinerary includes meetings with Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and addressing the 2024 Asia-Pacific Forum of Foreign Trade Advisers. Highlights include the inauguration of a new French international school in Chennai and visits to key economic hubs and R&D centers.

In Chennai, Primas will meet Tamil Nadu's Industry Minister to discuss expanding France's business ties. Her visit concludes in Puducherry with tributes at the French War Memorial and engagements with educational institutions.

