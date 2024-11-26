Left Menu

Sophie Primas Boosts French-Indian Business Ties in India Visit

Sophie Primas, Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade, will visit India to enhance business ties between the two countries. During her visit, she will meet Indian ministers, address forums, and inaugurate key initiatives in Delhi, Chennai, and Puducherry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2024 20:04 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 20:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Sophie Primas, the French Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade and French Nationals Abroad, is set to embark on a significant three-day visit to India. The trip aims to bolster business relations and streamline investment flows between the two nations.

Primas's itinerary includes meetings with Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and addressing the 2024 Asia-Pacific Forum of Foreign Trade Advisers. Highlights include the inauguration of a new French international school in Chennai and visits to key economic hubs and R&D centers.

In Chennai, Primas will meet Tamil Nadu's Industry Minister to discuss expanding France's business ties. Her visit concludes in Puducherry with tributes at the French War Memorial and engagements with educational institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

