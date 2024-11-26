Left Menu

Karnataka Tops India's Positive Talent Balance Rankings

Karnataka has been recognized as India's leading state in Positive Talent Balance, with a strong white-collar workforce. The state attracts top talent, especially in IT, due to its infrastructure and opportunities. Bengaluru is the key hub, drawing domestic and international enterprises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-11-2024 21:39 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 21:39 IST
Karnataka Tops India's Positive Talent Balance Rankings
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka has been identified as the top state in India with the highest Positive Talent Balance, according to a study conducted by specialist staffing firm Xpheno. The findings were announced on Tuesday by Karnataka's Minister for Large and Medium Industries, M B Patil.

The study reveals that Karnataka is one of only nine states to achieve a Positive Talent Balance over the 12-month period ending in October, with Haryana and Telangana following closely behind. The state's active white-collar talent population numbers 59.7 lakh, with a significant 64% possessing at least a year's work experience.

The IT/ITeS sector stands out as the principal contributor to employment, engaging over 37% of Karnataka's white-collar workforce. Bengaluru continues to be the focal point, attracting multinational corporations and remaining a top choice for both domestic and international enterprises looking to establish a base of operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024