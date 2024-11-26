Karnataka Tops India's Positive Talent Balance Rankings

Karnataka has been identified as the top state in India with the highest Positive Talent Balance, according to a study conducted by specialist staffing firm Xpheno. The findings were announced on Tuesday by Karnataka's Minister for Large and Medium Industries, M B Patil.

The study reveals that Karnataka is one of only nine states to achieve a Positive Talent Balance over the 12-month period ending in October, with Haryana and Telangana following closely behind. The state's active white-collar talent population numbers 59.7 lakh, with a significant 64% possessing at least a year's work experience.

The IT/ITeS sector stands out as the principal contributor to employment, engaging over 37% of Karnataka's white-collar workforce. Bengaluru continues to be the focal point, attracting multinational corporations and remaining a top choice for both domestic and international enterprises looking to establish a base of operations.

