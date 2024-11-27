Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Tourist Bus Crash in New Zealand Leaves One Dead

A tragic crash involving a tourist bus and two other vehicles in New Zealand resulted in one death and left several critically injured. The accident occurred on a rural highway in the Waikato region. While the cause remains unclear, the crash has once again highlighted the dangers of New Zealand's highways.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 27-11-2024 11:42 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 11:29 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

A tragic accident resulted in one fatality and injuries to 13 others when a bus carrying international tourists collided with two other vehicles on a rural highway in New Zealand.

The incident occurred in the Waikato region during favorable weather, yet the cause remains undetermined. Emergency services reported two individuals are critically injured while four are seriously hurt.

Police confirmed the involvement of a small bus with 11 tourists and their driver. The specific nationalities of the tourists were undisclosed. The road remains closed as investigations continue into this latest highway tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

