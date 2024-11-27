Tragic Collision: Tourist Bus Crash in New Zealand Leaves One Dead

A tragic accident resulted in one fatality and injuries to 13 others when a bus carrying international tourists collided with two other vehicles on a rural highway in New Zealand.

The incident occurred in the Waikato region during favorable weather, yet the cause remains undetermined. Emergency services reported two individuals are critically injured while four are seriously hurt.

Police confirmed the involvement of a small bus with 11 tourists and their driver. The specific nationalities of the tourists were undisclosed. The road remains closed as investigations continue into this latest highway tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)