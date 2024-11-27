Infosys Boosts Employee Morale with 90% Performance Bonus Amidst Revenue Growth

Infosys, a major player in the IT services sector, has announced a substantial 90% performance bonus for eligible employees in the mid to junior level categories for the quarter ending September. This bonus will accompany their salaries disbursed at the end of November.

The performance payout reflects an improvement from the previous quarter's 80% bonus, underscoring the company's robust financial health and commitment to employee satisfaction. Notably, Infosys recently reported a nearly 5% increase in net profit for the second quarter, aligning with its elevated annual revenue expectations.

Driving this growth is a surge in demand, particularly from key clients in the financial industry, alongside a strategic push of mega deals which informed Infosys's decision to elevate its revenue guidance for the current fiscal year. Such a scenario marks a significant 'upward movement' in the company's growth trajectory, as emphasized by CEO Salil Parekh.

(With inputs from agencies.)