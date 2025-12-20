Left Menu

Himachal Takes Charge: Economic Reforms Drive Revenue Growth

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced that Himachal Pradesh has increased its state revenue significantly. Reforms, such as an auction-cum-tender process for liquor vends, have generated more income. Other initiatives include resolving property disputes and increasing hydropower royalties, leading to a more self-reliant, economically robust state.

Shimla | Updated: 20-12-2025 21:19 IST
In a move to strengthen the state's economy, Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu reported that revenue from its own resources surged to Rs 26,683 crore over two and a half years, surpassing the previous administration's average by Rs 3,800 crore. This was largely achieved by adopting new financial strategies and reforms.

Sukhu detailed the shift to an auction-cum-tender process for liquor vends, boosting income to Rs 5,408 crore compared to the mere Rs 1,114 crore previously gathered. Criticizing the BJP's practice of renewing licenses annually, he underscored the economic benefits observed under the new policy.

The chief minister also touched upon settling legal challenges over the Wildflower Hall property, enhancing state earnings by Rs 401 crore, and increasing hydropower project royalties from 12 to 18 percent. These actions reflect the government's ambition to make Himachal Pradesh self-reliant by 2027 and the most prosperous state by 2032.

