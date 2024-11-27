Left Menu

Sazerac's Bourbon Expansion: Riding the Premiumisation Wave in India

American spirits maker Sazerac plans to expand its bourbon whiskey offerings in India, which is experiencing a shift towards premium beverages. With the help of partner John Distilleries, Sazerac aims to navigate India's complex market regulations and introduce its flagship bourbons from Buffalo Trace Distillery to major Indian cities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2024 17:55 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 17:55 IST
Sazerac's Bourbon Expansion: Riding the Premiumisation Wave in India
  • Country:
  • India

Sazerac, the American spirits company, is set to broaden its bourbon whiskey portfolio in India, identifying the nation as a key opportunity market driven by an economic shift towards premium brands. The strategic move is expected to cater to an increasing consumer base, particularly female, seeking quality whiskey options.

The company, which already holds a significant stake in John Distilleries Ltd, plans to leverage this relationship to penetrate the Indian market. As India remains one of the world's largest whiskey consumers, Sazerac aims to introduce its Buffalo Trace Distillery bourbons in major metropolitan areas, despite the market's complex regulatory environment.

While the Indian government negotiates a free trade agreement with the UK, potentially affecting tariffs on Scotch whisky, Sazerac believes the premiumisation trend in India will support the growing demand for diverse whiskey types, including bourbon. Executive Vice President at John Distilleries, Vijay Kauthekar, indicates a promising growth trajectory for international whiskies in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024