Sazerac's Bourbon Expansion: Riding the Premiumisation Wave in India

Sazerac, the American spirits company, is set to broaden its bourbon whiskey portfolio in India, identifying the nation as a key opportunity market driven by an economic shift towards premium brands. The strategic move is expected to cater to an increasing consumer base, particularly female, seeking quality whiskey options.

The company, which already holds a significant stake in John Distilleries Ltd, plans to leverage this relationship to penetrate the Indian market. As India remains one of the world's largest whiskey consumers, Sazerac aims to introduce its Buffalo Trace Distillery bourbons in major metropolitan areas, despite the market's complex regulatory environment.

While the Indian government negotiates a free trade agreement with the UK, potentially affecting tariffs on Scotch whisky, Sazerac believes the premiumisation trend in India will support the growing demand for diverse whiskey types, including bourbon. Executive Vice President at John Distilleries, Vijay Kauthekar, indicates a promising growth trajectory for international whiskies in the region.

