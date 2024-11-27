Left Menu

ZF Group Divests Stake for Financial Flexibility

German auto supplier ZF Group has sold a 4.32% stake in its Indian subsidiary, ZF Commercial Vehicles Control System India, for Rs 1,022 crore. The move aims to increase financial flexibility for growth, yet retains ZF's majority control. Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund acquired part of the stake.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2024 20:05 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 20:05 IST
ZF Group Divests Stake for Financial Flexibility
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant financial maneuver, German auto component supplier ZF Group has strategically offloaded a 4.32% stake in its Indian subsidiary, ZF Commercial Vehicles Control System (CVCS) India, for a substantial Rs 1,022 crore.

The company revealed that the sale, executed at an average price of Rs 12,465.19 per share, is designed to bolster its financial flexibility, facilitating further expansion in the burgeoning Indian market.

Despite this divestiture, ZF maintains its robust control over the subsidiary, underscoring its long-term commitment to India. Notably, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund invested in 1.60 lakh shares, highlighting investor confidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

 Global
2
Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concerns

Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concern...

 Switzerland
3
Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

 Global
4
India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024