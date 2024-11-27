Arunachal Highway: India's Strategic Frontier Road

The Centre has allocated a substantial Rs 28,229 crore for the construction of the Arunachal Frontier Highway, a key infrastructure project running 1,637 km along 12 districts near the India-China Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The highway aims to counter China's aggression and aid socio-economic development in Arunachal Pradesh. Expected to be completed by 2027, it will connect 1,683 villages, providing crucial links from Bomdila to Vijaynagar near the India-Myanmar border.

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) under Project Brahmank is spearheading this effort, having already made significant strides including the construction of roads and bridges. The BRO continues to deliver essential connectivity in challenging terrain and weather conditions along India's northeastern frontier.

(With inputs from agencies.)