Heroic Leap: A Mother's Instinct to Save Her Son

A courageous mother, Satyawati, jumped from a moving train with her daughter to save her son who had fallen. The family sustained serious injuries and received first aid before being transferred for further medical treatment. Police are handling the legal aspects of the incident.

Updated: 27-11-2024 23:25 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 23:25 IST
Heroic Leap: A Mother's Instinct to Save Her Son
A mother's instinctive courage took center stage on Wednesday evening when a woman leaped from a moving train near a sugar mill in the Bisalpur region. The dramatic incident occurred as her son, Nikhil, lost his balance and fell off the train.

In a desperate attempt to save Nikhil, Satyawati jumped with her daughter, Sejal, still in her arms. All three family members sustained serious injuries and were swiftly transported to a medical facility for urgent care.

The Bisalpur police, led by station in-charge Sanjeev Shukla, have commenced legal proceedings as the family recovers at a medical college hospital after initial treatment in a community health center.

Latest News

