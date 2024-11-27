Heroic Leap: A Mother's Instinct to Save Her Son
A mother's instinctive courage took center stage on Wednesday evening when a woman leaped from a moving train near a sugar mill in the Bisalpur region. The dramatic incident occurred as her son, Nikhil, lost his balance and fell off the train.
In a desperate attempt to save Nikhil, Satyawati jumped with her daughter, Sejal, still in her arms. All three family members sustained serious injuries and were swiftly transported to a medical facility for urgent care.
The Bisalpur police, led by station in-charge Sanjeev Shukla, have commenced legal proceedings as the family recovers at a medical college hospital after initial treatment in a community health center.
