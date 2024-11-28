Left Menu

ACT21: Revolutionizing Workplace Culture with Industry-Leading Innovation

ACT21, a top SaaS company, has earned the Great Place To Work Certification in India, emphasizing its exceptional workplace culture. This recognition highlights ACT21's commitment to innovation, employee well-being, and customer satisfaction within the financial technology sector. Over 93% of employees endorse ACT21 as an exemplary workplace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 28-11-2024 10:08 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 10:08 IST
ACT21, a leading SaaS company, has been recognized with the Great Place To Work Certification in India, highlighting its remarkable workplace culture. This accolade reaffirms the company's dedication to fostering innovation, transparency, agility, and employee well-being. Over 93% of employees have attested to ACT21's positive work environment.

The company's commitment to work-life balance is a cornerstone of its success. Pankaj Gupta, Founder and CEO, stated that the recognition is a testament to their focus on nurturing creativity, productivity, and employee happiness. The excellence in workplace culture directly enhances ACT21's client service.

Headquartered in Noida, India, ACT21 is reshaping BFSI technology with low-code, AI-driven solutions, empowering financial institutions globally. The company's innovative products, such as HyPerform and Underwriter360, drive significant improvements, reinforcing ACT21's mission to lead in both employee satisfaction and industry innovation.

