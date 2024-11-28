Left Menu

India Speeds Negotiations on Global Trade Agreements

India is actively negotiating mutual recognition agreements with around 30 countries to simplify customs compliance and boost trade. Successful agreements have been made with nations like the US and South Korea. India aims to enhance its Authorised Economic Operator program and improve global trade facilitation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2024 12:41 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 12:36 IST
India Speeds Negotiations on Global Trade Agreements
Representative image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

India is intensifying efforts to secure mutual recognition agreements (MRAs) with customs authorities in about 30 nations, according to Sanjay Kumar Agarwal, chairman of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs. Such agreements aim to streamline overseas trade by reducing the need for dual certifications, thus cutting compliance costs.

Negotiations have been successfully concluded with key trading partners including the United States, South Korea, and the UAE. The talks are progressing positively with countries like Japan and South Africa, Agarwal announced at the Global Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) Conference.

Agarwal emphasized India's commitment to improving digital and sustainable trade facilitation, evidenced by progress in international indices. The AEO program, fostering collaboration between customs and businesses, stands as a pivotal element in advancing secure and efficient global trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi's Private School Admissions: Everything You Need to Know

Delhi's Private School Admissions: Everything You Need to Know

 India
2
Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

 Portugal
3
New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

 Global
4
Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024