Safe Return: Chinese Citizens in U.S. Prisoner Swap

Three Chinese citizens, part of a prisoner exchange with the United States, have been confirmed to have returned home safely. This announcement was made by the Chinese foreign ministry on Thursday.

The ministry emphasized China's ongoing commitment to bringing back fugitives and recovering criminals internationally, as stated by ministry spokesperson Mao Ning during a routine media briefing.

In response to the United States heightening its travel advisories for China, Mao Ning criticized the decision, stating that China consistently opposes actions that instill 'chilling effects.'

(With inputs from agencies.)