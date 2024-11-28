Safe Return: Chinese Citizens in U.S. Prisoner Swap
Three Chinese citizens involved in a prisoner swap with the United States have returned home safely, according to China's foreign ministry. China remains committed to repatriating fugitives and recovering criminals. The U.S. has increased its travel caution for China, a move opposed by Chinese officials.
Three Chinese citizens, part of a prisoner exchange with the United States, have been confirmed to have returned home safely. This announcement was made by the Chinese foreign ministry on Thursday.
The ministry emphasized China's ongoing commitment to bringing back fugitives and recovering criminals internationally, as stated by ministry spokesperson Mao Ning during a routine media briefing.
In response to the United States heightening its travel advisories for China, Mao Ning criticized the decision, stating that China consistently opposes actions that instill 'chilling effects.'
