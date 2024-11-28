Left Menu

Safe Return: Chinese Citizens in U.S. Prisoner Swap

Three Chinese citizens involved in a prisoner swap with the United States have returned home safely, according to China's foreign ministry. China remains committed to repatriating fugitives and recovering criminals. The U.S. has increased its travel caution for China, a move opposed by Chinese officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 28-11-2024 13:02 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 12:54 IST
Safe Return: Chinese Citizens in U.S. Prisoner Swap
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • China

Three Chinese citizens, part of a prisoner exchange with the United States, have been confirmed to have returned home safely. This announcement was made by the Chinese foreign ministry on Thursday.

The ministry emphasized China's ongoing commitment to bringing back fugitives and recovering criminals internationally, as stated by ministry spokesperson Mao Ning during a routine media briefing.

In response to the United States heightening its travel advisories for China, Mao Ning criticized the decision, stating that China consistently opposes actions that instill 'chilling effects.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi's Private School Admissions: Everything You Need to Know

Delhi's Private School Admissions: Everything You Need to Know

 India
2
Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

 Portugal
3
New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

 Global
4
Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Market Volatility Shapes Hotel Efficiency in Malaysia

CAR's Climate Resilience Blueprint: A Path to Sustainable Growth

Technological Decoupling: How U.S. Sanctions Shape China’s Innovation Future

Guinea-Bissau's Roadmap to Climate Resilience and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024