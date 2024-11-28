Left Menu

SriLankan Airlines Wins Tamil Nadu Tourism's Top Honor

SriLankan Airlines has been awarded the 'Best Airline Partner' by Tamil Nadu Toursim for its significant impact on the tourism sector. Operating 35 weekly flights to Tamil Nadu, the airline supports shopping, pilgrimage, and medical travel to Sri Lanka. The award recognizes its commitment to service and connectivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 28-11-2024 14:35 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 14:35 IST
SriLankan Airlines Wins Tamil Nadu Tourism's Top Honor
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

SriLankan Airlines has been recognized as the 'Best Airline Partner' by Tamil Nadu Tourism, as announced on Thursday. This prestigious award highlights the airline's pivotal role in enhancing the region's tourism.

An official statement from SriLankan Airlines emphasized their contribution, stating that the airline operates 35 weekly flights connecting Chennai, Tiruchirappalli, and Madurai in Tamil Nadu with Colombo. This schedule supports a variety of travelers, ranging from shoppers and pilgrims to those seeking medical treatment.

Dimuthu Tennakoon, Head of Worldwide Sales and Distribution, expressed pride in receiving this accolade, underscoring the airline's steadfast dedication to providing excellent service and regional connectivity. He noted the potential for Tamil Nadu to evolve into a leading travel destination, further expanding SriLankan Airlines' influence in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Market Volatility Shapes Hotel Efficiency in Malaysia

CAR's Climate Resilience Blueprint: A Path to Sustainable Growth

Technological Decoupling: How U.S. Sanctions Shape China’s Innovation Future

Guinea-Bissau's Roadmap to Climate Resilience and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024