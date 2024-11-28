Hong Kong Airport Takes Flight: A New Era with Three Runways

Hong Kong International Airport has embarked on a new chapter, simultaneously operating three runways for the first time on Thursday, marking a major step in its capacity expansion journey. However, the airport's slow recovery post-pandemic, reflected in lower than pre-pandemic passenger numbers, suggests a cautious trajectory in flight growth.

The prolonged pandemic-related travel restrictions in Hong Kong and China, coupled with the impact of past anti-government protests and new security laws, have led to a sluggish revival in the aviation sector. In October, passenger numbers were still 27% below October 2018 levels, according to airport data.

Despite challenges, Hong Kong leader John Lee is optimistic about the economic benefits of the new runway system, which is part of Beijing's plan to cement Hong Kong's status as an aviation hub in Southern China's Greater Bay area. The airport aims to handle up to 120 million passengers annually by 2035, significantly boosting its operational prowess.

