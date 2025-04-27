Left Menu

Eubank Jr. Triumphs Over Benn in Thrilling Grudge Match

Chris Eubank Jr handed Conor Benn his first career defeat in a highly anticipated middleweight bout. The fight, steeped in historical rivalry, ended with Eubank Jr winning by unanimous decision in front of a packed Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Their iconic fathers marked the occasion with a ring-side embrace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 27-04-2025 03:49 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 03:49 IST
Eubank Jr. Triumphs Over Benn in Thrilling Grudge Match
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Chris Eubank Jr emerged victorious against Conor Benn, inflicting a first career defeat on his rival in their much-hyped middleweight showdown. In a clash that drew from a rich vein of historical animosity, Eubank Jr secured a unanimous points decision at London's sold-out Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The pulsating 12-round contest saw both fighters display relentless aggression from the start, with all three judges scoring the bout 116-112 in favor of Eubank Jr. The intense spectacle captivated the 65,000 spectators, keenly aware of the personal and professional stakes.

The bout had to be rescheduled after an initial setback in 2022 when Benn tested positive for a banned substance. Adding to the night's emotional weight, the legendary fathers of both fighters—Chris Eubank Sr and Nigel Benn—who share their own historic rivalry, were present and shared a poignant embrace in the ring before the fight commenced.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025