Eubank Jr. Triumphs Over Benn in Thrilling Grudge Match
Chris Eubank Jr handed Conor Benn his first career defeat in a highly anticipated middleweight bout. The fight, steeped in historical rivalry, ended with Eubank Jr winning by unanimous decision in front of a packed Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Their iconic fathers marked the occasion with a ring-side embrace.
Chris Eubank Jr emerged victorious against Conor Benn, inflicting a first career defeat on his rival in their much-hyped middleweight showdown. In a clash that drew from a rich vein of historical animosity, Eubank Jr secured a unanimous points decision at London's sold-out Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
The pulsating 12-round contest saw both fighters display relentless aggression from the start, with all three judges scoring the bout 116-112 in favor of Eubank Jr. The intense spectacle captivated the 65,000 spectators, keenly aware of the personal and professional stakes.
The bout had to be rescheduled after an initial setback in 2022 when Benn tested positive for a banned substance. Adding to the night's emotional weight, the legendary fathers of both fighters—Chris Eubank Sr and Nigel Benn—who share their own historic rivalry, were present and shared a poignant embrace in the ring before the fight commenced.
