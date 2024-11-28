Left Menu

Highway Toll Collection: A Billion Dollar Journey

The Indian government has collected Rs 1.44 lakh crore in toll taxes on National Highways under the PPP model since December 2000. Although the GNSS-based tolling system is not yet operational, amendments to laws have been made to facilitate its future implementation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2024 16:16 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 16:16 IST
  • India

The Indian government has amassed a considerable sum of Rs 1.44 lakh crore in toll taxes from fee plazas operating under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model on National Highways since December 2000. This information was disclosed in Parliament by the Road Transport and Highways Minister, Nitin Gadkari, through a written response.

In addressing the Lok Sabha, Minister Gadkari highlighted that every user fee plaza on National Highways is established in accordance with the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008. Moreover, each plaza adheres to the respective Concession Agreement, ensuring procedural integrity in toll collection.

Gadkari also pointed out the government's initiative for implementing barrier-free tolling via Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) systems alongside FASTag. Although GNSS-based tolling is not yet operational, amendments have been made to enable future use, with guidelines imposing higher fees for vehicles lacking GNSS-equipped On-Board Units when this system becomes active.

(With inputs from agencies.)

